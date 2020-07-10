Detroit — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning on Detroit's west side that left two women and a child hospitalized.

The crash took place about 2 a.m. on West Seven Mile at Mansfield, police said. That's just west of Greenfield.

Police say a vehicle was leaving a gas station when a white Nissan Infiniti, traveling west on Seven Mile, crashed into it.

After the crash, the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene on foot, police said. Police don't know if the driver is male or female.

The two adult victims, who police have not immediately identified, were taken to a hospital and are listed in critical condition. A child, age unknown, is listed in stable condition.

