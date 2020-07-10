Detroit — An investigation into a mass shooting on the city's west side begat more violence Friday when police say a man shot at officers who returned fire, killing him near the spot where three people were slain and five others wounded last week.

Officers from the 12th Precinct's Gang Intelligence Unit and Operation CeaseFire detail were near San Juan and McNichols investigating a July 5 shooting at a block party when more violence broke out about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police chief James Craig said.

The incident led to a call on Twitter for protests at the site.

"Rapid response call to action: DPD shot and killed a 19 year old today," the group Detroit Will Breathe posted shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. "Our plans have changed so that the movement can respond to this injustice. Get to 7446 w McNichols rd as soon as you can."

About 4:30 p.m., the group posted a live video on Facebook showing a crowd of about 250 demonstrators at the shooting site chanting "Black Lives Matter," "We want badge numbers," "Why are you in riot gear?" and "Defund DPD!"

Some were masked, some not.

Police blocked off McNichols on either side of San Juan, where the protesters gathered.

One of the protesters, Jeremy Henderson, 31, of Detroit said, "This kind of thing happens entirely too much. Everyone's life should be equal but that's now how it is. I want to see the bodycam (footage)."

Buy Photo Members of a crowd protesting a fatal Detroit police shooting jump onto a squad car. (Photo: George Hunter / The Detroit News)

"I was just thinking earlier if the police would just put down their guns everything would be OK," Brandon Smiles, 18, of Detroit, said. "If they talked things out instead of being physical with people, but I don't think that's ever going to happen."

Detroit and other cities across Michigan and the U.S. have been the site of mass protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd, who was restrained by a Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on the Black man's neck for more than eight minutes.

During a press briefing Friday afternoon at the shooting site, Craig said gang officers were at the scene conducting surveillance because they had learned last week's incident was gang-related.

"As they sat on the location, they learned that one person (they were watching) was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant," the chief said.

As the officers approached the man to arrest him as he sat inside a vehicle, Craig said they saw a second man walking toward them.

"They were notified that this person was also an associate of the person being arrested, and as the officers went to investigate (the second man), immediately a struggle began between an officer and this suspect," he said.

"As the struggle continued, the officer tried to hold this individual," the chief said. "(The suspect) then removed a blue-steel, .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol and began to fire several rounds at the officers over the shoulder.

"As that was occurring, the officer pushed him away, and that's when the additional officers, fearing for their lives, the fact that he was actively shooting, they fired several rounds, striking the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital," Craig said.

The chief said police have recovered the suspect's gun, and several shell casings.

The man with the outstanding felony warrant was arrested, and no officers were hurt in the shooting, Craig said.

Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty, pending the investigation, he said.

Craig said it's early in the investigation, so there are still several questions to be answered about the incident.

Friday's shooting is the latest in what's been a violent summer in Detroit, mirroring increases nationwide. Homicides in Detroit are up 31% over last year, while nonfatal shootings have increased 52%.

Overall crime is down 9%, in large part because there's less property crime with people at home during the coronavirus emergency.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/10/officers-shoot-kill-man-who-fired-them-detroit-police-say/5415569002/