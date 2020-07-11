Weeks of protests against racial injustice continued Saturday as demonstrators marched on the city’s west side following the death of a Black man who was shot by police a day earlier.

Protesters began marching at the intersection of McNichols and San Juan, near the location where Detroit Police officers shot and killed 19-year-old Hakim Littleton while making an arrest of another individual.

The protest included about 200 people and was organized by Detroit Will Breathe.

In a news conference late Friday, Police Chief James Craig said the shooting was justified and released footage showing Littleton shooting first at officers before police returned fire. Protesters on Saturday said it took too long for officials to release dash and bodycam footage of the shooting.

Organizer Nakia Renne Wallace issued a statement earlier in the day Saturday on behalf of the group, saying while Detroit Police released the video in a timely manner, their actions at the protest the day before did not sit well.

Buy Photo A protester stands on a parked car along San Juan Road and cheers as marchers head towards Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

"Instead of engaging with the crowd by sending someone to talk to people, to tell us that the video would be released in a couple of hours, to reach out to the family, DPD sent police in riot gear marching through the neighborhood to intimidate the crowd, ram them with shields, beat them with batons, and blind them with pepper spray," Wallace said in the statement. "Once again, DPD showed its inability to deescalate a situation and sought to beat any criticism of DPD away with their batons and shields."

About 300 people gathered for the impromptu protest Friday and several members of the crowd threw bottles, bricks and other projectiles at officers, who deployed tear gas and made eight arrests, the chief said.

Two officers were injured during the arrests, Craig said.

Eight people were arrested Friday night but all were released by the early morning hours, according to the group.

Tensions didn't appear to be as high Saturday night, as the group peacefully marched and chanted along the intersection with signs carrying messages against the police.

Protesters asking onlookers and residents to join them as they begin down San Juan. pic.twitter.com/9BdMQV9zxG — Casey Harrison (@Casey_Harrison1) July 11, 2020

One protester told The Detroit News that while he thought the shooting was justified, systemic racism and police brutality is still problematic and demonstrations need to continue.

Demonstrations have erupted across the country, including Detroit, since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read more:

Detroit police arrest eight during protests; two officers injured

Tense protests erupt after Detroit officers shoot, kill man who fired on them

Police video of fatal shooting shows victim fired on cops

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/11/detroit-breathe-returns-protest-near-sight-police-shooting/5422272002/