Detroit — Eight people were placed in custody and two officers were injured Friday night at the site of a police shooting in Detroit.

Officers took protesters into custody near San Juan Drive and West McNichols on the city's northwest side, Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said. The protesters had gathered near where officers fatally shot a man they say fired first during an arrest.

Buy Photo Members of a crowd protesting a fatal Detroit police shooting jump onto a squad car. (Photo: George Hunter / The Detroit News)

Detroit police released the body camera video, along with another video from a squad car's dashboard camera that showed officers fatally shooting 20-year-old Hakim Littleton after he pulled a pistol from his left pocket and opened fire.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he released the video hours after the incident to quell "a false narrative" that the shooting was unjustified. The "erroneous information that was put out has incited violence," Craig said during a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters.

Three officers fired four shots, Craig said. All four hit Littleton, one in the head. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Craig said.

About 300 people gathered for the impromptu protest. Several members of the crowd threw bottles, bricks and other projectiles at officers, who deployed tear gas and made eight arrests, the chief said.

Two officers were injured during the arrests, their conditions are unclear, police said.

CLOSE This video released by DPD shows police arresting a man, another man shooting at officers at close range, then officers taking down the shooter. The Detroit News

Craig praised the officers at the protest, and those who were on the scene earlier when according to the video, Littleton fired at the officers, one of whom charged the gunman.

"He's a hero," Craig said of the officer. "He showed tremendous courage trying to apprehend an armed suspect. It's simply a miracle he's alive."

