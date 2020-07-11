Protesters gather after Detroit officers shoot, kill man who fired on them
Protesters raise their fists while marching along West McNichols Road during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters raise their fists while marching along West McNichols Road during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters chant along Woodward Avenue during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters chant along Woodward Avenue during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Treo William of Detroit raises his fist while at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road during the protest. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Treo William of Detroit raises his fist while at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road during the protest. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Jae Bass, 24, of Detroit speaks to protesters at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Jae Bass, 24, of Detroit speaks to protesters at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters hold a moment of silence at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road at the end of the protest. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters hold a moment of silence at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road at the end of the protest. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters embrace each other at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road at the end of the protest. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters embrace each other at the intersection of San Juan Drive and West McNichols Road at the end of the protest. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Detained protesters look out from a bus outside of the Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Detained protesters look out from a bus outside of the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
'Baba' Baxter Jones, of Detroit, joins protesters on 7 Mile Rd. in front of DPD's 12th Precinct. He is a disability advocate and community activist. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
'Baba' Baxter Jones, of Detroit, joins protesters on 7 Mile Rd. in front of DPD's 12th Precinct. He is a disability advocate and community activist. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers hold the line as they protect DPD's 12th Precinct on 7 Mile, west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers hold the line as they protect DPD's 12th Precinct on 7 Mile, west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
'Zay' mocks police officers while cursing and yelling at them at a protest on 7 Mile Rd. in front of DPD's 12th Precinct. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
'Zay' mocks police officers while cursing and yelling at them at a protest on 7 Mile Rd. in front of DPD's 12th Precinct. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Protesters raise their fists along West McNichols Road during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters raise their fists along West McNichols Road during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A protester yells at police officers outside of the Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A protester yells at police officers outside of the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters march along Woodward Avenue during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Protesters march along Woodward Avenue during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Tony Hand, 25, of Detroit marches along Woodward Avenue during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Tony Hand, 25, of Detroit marches along Woodward Avenue during the protest in response to a Detroit Police Department officers' fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man who shot at the police earlier in the day. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Andre Brooks, 25, of Detroit waves an upside down American flag while marching along Woodward Avenue. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Andre Brooks, 25, of Detroit waves an upside down American flag while marching along Woodward Avenue. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
This protester yells at police as he walks between them and police officers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This protester yells at police as he walks between them and police officers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Protesters start marching to DPDs 12th Precinct at Woodward and 7 Mile Rd. from W. McNichols and San Juan, Friday night. People protest on W. McNichols and San Juan in Detroit, Friday night, July 10, 2020, before the crowd marches to DPDs 12th Precinct at Woodward and 7 Mile Rd. An investigation into a mass shooting on the city's west side begat more violence Friday when police say a man shot at officers who returned fire, killing him near the spot where three people were slain and five others wounded last week. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Protesters start marching to DPDs 12th Precinct at Woodward and 7 Mile Rd. from W. McNichols and San Juan, Friday night. People protest on W. McNichols and San Juan in Detroit, Friday night, July 10, 2020, before the crowd marches to DPDs 12th Precinct at Woodward and 7 Mile Rd. An investigation into a mass shooting on the city's west side begat more violence Friday when police say a man shot at officers who returned fire, killing him near the spot where three people were slain and five others wounded last week. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Protesters start marching to DPDs 12th Precinct at Woodward and 7 Mile Rd. from W. McNichols and San Juan, Friday night. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Protesters start marching to DPDs 12th Precinct at Woodward and 7 Mile Rd. from W. McNichols and San Juan, Friday night. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Twan, left, and Bo King, both of Detroit, flex before leaving the area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Twan, left, and Bo King, both of Detroit, flex before leaving the area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officer form a wall, preventing protesters from walking east on 7 Mile Rd. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officer form a wall, preventing protesters from walking east on 7 Mile Rd. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
People protest in front of DPDs 12th Precinct on 7 Mile Rd. just west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
People protest in front of DPDs 12th Precinct on 7 Mile Rd. just west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers moved off 7 Mile Rd. and protect their precinct as they let protesters walk east on 7 Mile Rd. towards Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers moved off 7 Mile Rd. and protect their precinct as they let protesters walk east on 7 Mile Rd. towards Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers moved off 7 Mile Rd. and protect their precinct as they let protesters walk east on 7 Mile Rd. towards Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers moved off 7 Mile Rd. and protect their precinct as they let protesters walk east on 7 Mile Rd. towards Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Protesters block 7 Mile Rd. just west of Woodward.
Protesters block 7 Mile Rd. just west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This motorist sits on the roof of his vehicle as protesters block 7 Mile Rd. just west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This motorist sits on the roof of his vehicle as protesters block 7 Mile Rd. just west of Woodward. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers continue to protect the 12th Precinct even after protesters marched away, but then return later. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Police officers continue to protect the 12th Precinct even after protesters marched away, but then return later. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Eight people were placed in custody and two officers were injured Friday night at the site of a police shooting in Detroit.

    Officers took protesters into custody near San Juan Drive and West McNichols on the city's northwest side, Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said. The protesters had gathered near where officers fatally shot a man they say fired first during an arrest.

    Detroit police released the body camera video, along with another video from a squad car's dashboard camera that showed officers fatally shooting 20-year-old Hakim Littleton after he pulled a pistol from his left pocket and opened fire.

    Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he released the video hours after the incident to quell "a false narrative" that the shooting was unjustified. The "erroneous information that was put out has incited violence," Craig said during a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters.

    Three officers fired four shots, Craig said. All four hit Littleton, one in the head. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Craig said.

    About 300 people gathered for the impromptu protest. Several members of the crowd threw bottles, bricks and other projectiles at officers, who deployed tear gas and made eight arrests, the chief said.

    Two officers were injured during the arrests, their conditions are unclear, police said.

    Craig praised the officers at the protest, and those who were on the scene earlier when according to the video, Littleton fired at the officers, one of whom charged the gunman.

    "He's a hero," Craig said of the officer. "He showed tremendous courage trying to apprehend an armed suspect. It's simply a miracle he's alive."

