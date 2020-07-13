Detroit — Investigators are trying to determine why a gunman last week walked up to a car that was stopped a red light and opened fire, killing a 34-year-old Harper Woods school official and seminary student known for mentoring young people.

Kelvin Wheeler Jr., dean of students at Triumph Middle School in Harper Woods, had reportedly just left his father's house on July 8 and was driving northbound on Livernois about 11:40 p.m. when he stopped at a red light at Ewald Circle, police said. Wheeler's girlfriend was in the passenger seat, according to his pastor.

Kelvin Wheeler Jr. (Photo: Facebook)

"An unknown male suspect then approached the vehicle on foot and allegedly fired several shots in the front windshield sticking the victim multiple times," a Detroit police preliminary report said.

The suspect drove northbound on Livernois in what police described as an older-model gray sedan.

"The case is still under investigation, and we're still seeking the suspect," Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

Wheeler's girlfriend gave police the description of the suspect, said his longtime pastor, the Rev. Steve Bland of Liberty Temple Baptist Church in Detroit.

"She's still in shock, and I'm working on getting her some psychological support," Bland said. "I got to her hours after it happened, and she was still covered in blood. There's no way you can experience something like that and not be hurt by it.

"He’d been at his father's house because his father's power went out," Bland said of Wheeler. "(The father) lives about three blocks from where the shooting happened.

"(Wheeler) was always fascinated by fireworks, and (his girlfriend) said they were sitting at the red light, marveling at some of the fireworks that were being shot off in the neighborhood," Bland said. "She told me she didn't distinguish the sound of fireworks from the gunshots."

Bland said Wheeler lived with his 8-year-old son and was studying to get his master's degree in counseling from the Ashland Theological Seminary Southfield branch.

"He was a minister in my church, and I was preparing him for ordination," Bland said. "He was in the seminary, and was one year from finishing his master's degree in counseling. He was training as my youth pastor and he was big on trying to get others to find someone they could help.

"I never met a person who didn't remember him, because he was a very memorable person, which makes it real strange to me why someone would want to kill him," Bland said. "I never knew him to have any enemies. He had bought that Jeep from someone about a year ago, and it had tinted windows, so maybe (the gunman) didn't see him."

There are several businesses in the area of the shooting that could possibly have surveillance footage of the incident, including a Bank of America branch, a Rite Aid drugstore, and Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants.

According to Wheeler's LinkedIn account, in addition to his job at Triumph Middle School, he was assistant football coach at Harper Woods High School, and a "success coach" in the Harper Woods school district.

School officials did not return a phone call Monday.

"He was a class act," Bland said of Wheeler. "I was preparing him to become a senior pastor at his own church. That was his dream, but he never got a chance to do that.

"But then again, he tended to pastor everyone he came around," Bland said. "So, maybe he was living his dream all along."

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

