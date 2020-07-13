The first day of summer learning for Detroit Public Schools Community District started with a protest against the reopening of in-person classes.

Early Monday morning, demonstrators picketed in front of the west side bus terminal on Greenfield Road, blocking any buses from leaving to pick up students.

The demonstration, which started at 5 a.m. and lasted until 9 a.m., was organized with By Any Means Necessary, an organization that has held other recent protest.

"There's a reason they're only opening these schools in Detroit and Detroit has had the worst of COVID-19," said Kate Stenvig, one of the BAMN organizers. "We're not going to allow our kids to be guinea pigs in this experiment."

Along with forming a picket line in front of the two exit driveways at the terminal, protesters dug up plants and tree branches and placed them as a barricade in front of the open gates.

Demonstrators keep school buses from leaving the Detroit Public Schools West Side Bus Terminal, in Detroit on Monday, July 13, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick)

BAMN organizers said no buses left the terminal during the protest and at least two school bus drivers publicly quit during the demonstration saying it was on Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit schools Superintendent Nikoli Vitti.

Around 100 people came out for the protest and at one point about 10 city police and school police vehicles were present.

"I'm not going back until this pandemic is defeated. There is not safe way to return to school while this virus is spreading uncontained," said Benjamin Royal, a teacher at Maybury Elementary School in Detroit. "I'm not going to risk my life and I'm not going to help create a situation where my students would have to risk their lives."

Stenvig said BAMN is in the process of filing an injunction against the school district to order it to close the schools again during the summer.

Monday was the first day of summer school classes held in 26 different schools. According to the district's website, students can choose between in-person classes or virtual classes for summer learning.

Precautions the district said it will take include the requirement of masks for students and teachers, self-assessments and temperature checks for everyone who enters the buildings, and negative COVID-19 test results needed to be submitted by all adults working in summer schools.

The district is also requiring a ratio of 10-15 students per 1 adult for each classroom.

"We've made so many sacrifices as teachers, to ask us to sacrifice our lives and even our children that we love and care about, it's just not right. We have to draw the line somewhere," said Tracy Brown, a teacher at Mackenzie Elementary and Middle School.

Summer classes are scheduled for four hours on Monday through Thursday. The summer semester will end Aug. 6. The district has said that summer learning is on a voluntary basis for students and teachers. A Detroit schools spokeswoman, Chrystal Wilson, could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Sunday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist echoed recent statements by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying schools won't reopen in the fall if coronavirus cases have not been controlled.

"The politicization of schools during the coronavirus, it really disgusts me. I mean as a parent of twin 6-year-olds who will be entering the second grade in the fall, I want my kids to be safe, I want every child in the state of Michigan and frankly the country to be safe," Gilchrist said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/13/protesters-block-detroit-school-buses-first-day-summer-school/5426751002/