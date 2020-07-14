Detroit — A man was killed early Tuesday morning after his motorcycle was struck by a car in the area of Interstate 75 and Seven Mile, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 1:20 a.m. to the scene where a vehicle had crashed into an embankment. The caller said two men fled from the vehicle on foot.

Troopers found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They also found a Dodge Challenger with heavy front end damage and a severely damaged motorcycle south of where the man was located.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Dodge was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it struck the motorcycle. The rider was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate.

