Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials announced Tuesday a neighborhood improvement plan that would include placing a $250 million bond proposal on the ballot in November.

The plan, called Proposal N, would save 8,000 vacant, structurally sound houses and demolish 8,000 structures that can't be saved. The city would also commit to a goal of awarding more than 50% of all contracts to Detroit companies.

"This will transform the quality of life in the neighborhoods in this city if we secure 8,000 house and move families in and get rid of the 8,000 burned-out houses that can't be saved," Duggan said during a press conference. "We believe all of this is possible and we're going to put people to work."

Detroit City Council is expected to consider in the next two weeks placing the bond proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot. If voters approve the proposal, bond would go to market in December, according to city officials.

The latest proposal follows the City Council's rejection last fall of Duggan's previous $250 million plan aimed at erasing blight. At the time some city council members cited unresolved questions and concerns including long-running federal criminal investigation into the city’s demolition program.

Securing the 8,000 houses would first involve cleaning out the structures, installing secure exterior covering over doors and windows, and fixing holes in roofs.

“It adds value to anybody that wants to buy it," Duggan said. "We’ll probably put $10,000 or so in to securing the outside, fixing the roof. That means for anybody who to buy that house, we’ve added $10,000 of value right off the bat. It makes it far more attractive to the community groups. And if you’re a buyer you can put in plumbing and furnace and have to be nearby as worried that somebody is going to come in and steal them because we have a secure exterior system in place.”

