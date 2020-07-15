As Wayne State University announced Wednesday that it will be open for fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President M. Roy Wilson said enrollment is up compared to last year.

In a telephone interview with The Detroit News, Wilson said that the number of students who have been admitted, paid their deposits and say they are coming in the fall is up nearly 6 percent over last year at this time.

"There was a lot of speculation that students may take a gap year but the truth of the matter is going to college right now is the best option," Wilson said. "You can’t travel. There are very few internships available. The job market is not great. Going to school is the best option and I think students realize that.

"We are in an unusual situation in having that positive of a trend; not all schools can say that."

Earlier, in a letter emailed to students, Wilson detailed the plans saying 20 percent of courses will take place traditionally on campus and about 46 percent will be remote or online. About 2 percent will be a hybrid combination of online and in-person. As many as 32 percent of classes may be individually arranged. Wilson said the university is preparing to adjust if necessary.

Campus housing has remained open during the pandemic and will be open for the fall semester. Campus dining and retail options will be offered but modified to make mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Campus life and learning will look different than they did in February, and we have new guidelines and procedures in place … to accommodate physical distancing and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus," said Wilson. "Although things have changed, we remain firmly committed to our academic mission."

Wilson said he will hold a town hall meeting 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday where students may pose questions and comments to the restart committee and him.

He also highlighted that the WSU Board of Governors approved a 0% tuition increase "to allow our students to focus on their studies without added financial stress."

"The university will also continue to develop new and innovative ways to make an education affordable for everyone," Wilson said.

WSU's announcement has been planned for weeks. But it comes the day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her state of emergency declaration for Michigan by almost four more weeks, through Aug. 11, because COVID-19 is "still a very real threat in our state."

Wilson said that efforts will be made to keep students safe. Among them are a week-long move-in period in August before classes begin. Face coverings will be required in public spaces, along with six-feet social distancing. Students are also encouraged to regularly wash their hands and use sanitizer that has been installed in every building. They are also encouraged to stay home if they are sick.

"All residents will be tested for coronavirus infection as part of the move-in process and will be periodically retested over the academic year," Wilson wrote. "Information regarding testing will be provided closer to move-in day."

He noted that the university is working with the NCAA on plans for competitive sports amid the virus.

For now, the Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center will remain closed until Whitmer allows fitness facilities to reopen, Wilson added.

"I know this is a lot, but hopefully it demonstrates the concern we have for your safety, and our excitement to start the fall semester," Wilson wrote. "The pandemic has changed our world, at least for now, but it hasn’t changed our spirit. We remain Warrior Strong, and can’t wait to welcome you to campus — physically or virtually — for the fall 2020 semester."

Wayne State is the last of the state's big three public universities to announce how it intends to educate students when college begins in the fall.

Michigan State announced in May that it would include in-person and online components when the fall semester begins Sept. 2. In-person instruction will end Nov. 25, before Thanksgiving, with the remainder of the semester conducted virtually. There will not be a fall break.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan announced in June that it will offer a mix of in-person and digital learning when the 2020-21 academic year starts Aug. 31.

Other public universities in the state have made announcements that mostly include a hybrid model, according to the Michigan Association of State Universities.

