Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who threw a Molotov cocktail through a west side home's window Wednesday.

Officials said the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of Ohio Street near West McNichols and Wyoming Avenue.

A resident of the home was inside the house when he heard a crashing sound coming from the rear of the structure, police said. The man found the curtains in the home's kitchen on fire. He extinguished the fire and no one was injured, according to authorities.s

A further investigation and review of home video surveillance showed a man throwing two bottles at the rear of the house and then fleeing on foot through an alley, police said. Police released images of the man captured by the surveillance system.

Investigators later determined the bottles contained a liquid fire accelerant.

Anyone with information about the arson or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 402-7499 or (313) 580-1300 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

