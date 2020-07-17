Detroit — An early Friday morning drive-by shooting on the city's east side has left a man in critical condition and a woman wounded, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Jefferson near McDougall.

Police said the man, 22, and woman, 42, were shot by someone who pulled up to them in a vehicle and fired shots, striking them. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Officials said medics took the man and woman to a hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition, they said.

Investigators are not releasing any further details. Anyone with information about the shooting or the supsect should call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at (‪313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

