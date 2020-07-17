A semitrailer rolled over Friday evening on Interstate 94 at I-96, spilling 30,000 pounds of Coca-Cola onto the freeway and forcing the closure of the eastbound and westbound ramps to westbound I-96, Michigan State Police said.

The agency reported the spill just after 7:30 p.m. on Twitter: "No one is hurt. There is just a lot of pop on the road. Clean up is on going."

