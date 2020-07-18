Detroit police are investigating three shooting incidents overnight, including one on the city’s east side that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

At 2:55 a.m., police were called to the 12700 block of Wilshire Drive where the woman was fatally shot by the man, whom she knew. He fled in a dark blue, or purple, Chevy Caprice with chrome wheels.

In a separate incident, a 54-year-old man was in temporary serious condition after being wounded in the 18600 block of Moross at 10:50 p.m. Friday night. He went outside after hearing shots fired when he was hit. He drove himself to a nearby hospital.

At 1:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was wounded while standing outside in the 16600 block of Log Cabin when an older model vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. He was also listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to phone the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/18/35-year-old-woman-dies-shooting-citys-east-side/5464964002/