A 46-year-old woman is in custody after a double stabbing early Saturday morning left one man dead and another injured on the city’s west side.

Around 1:20 a.m., Detroit police were called to the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue where a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an altercation. A 42-year-man was also stabbed during the disputeand taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Circumstances that led to the incident are still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to phone the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

