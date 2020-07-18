Michigan State Police continue to investigate a traffic crash late Friday night on eastbound Interstate 96, near Livernois, where one person died and a stolen gun was recovered.

Around 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to the scene where a passenger vehicle went up on the embankment and crashed into a wall. The vehicle's two occupants were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers also found a stolen handgun inside the vehicle.

