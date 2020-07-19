Detroit police are investigating a spate of overnight shootings, including one where a 26-year-old man was gunned down inside a party store on West Seven Mile Road.

Shortly before midnight, the victim was shot and fatally wounded during a fight that broke out inside the store on the 7400 block of West Seven Mile, police said.

The shooter was described as a man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts. He fled the scene possibly in a light blue Cadillac Escalade.

The shooting was one of seven over a slightly more than nine-hour span.

►At 8:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man was wounded after pulling into a gas station in the 12600 block of Linwood.

►At 10:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man driving a silver 2007 Mercedes was shot in the area of East Warren and Cadillac by someone inside a green Dodge Challenger.

►At 11:20 p.m., a 60-year-old woman sustained a graze wound while sitting on her porch in the 14000 block of Whitcomb when the occupants in two passing vehicles began firing at each other.

►At 1:10 a.m., a 58-year-old man was shot during an altercation in the 19100 block of Evergreen. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

►At 2:10 a.m., a 23-year-old man was wounded in the 7800 block of Senator. Circumstances behind the shooting were unknown, police said.

►At 5:30 a.m., a 32-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was wounded in the area of Grand River and Plymouth. Details regarding the shooting were unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to phone the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

