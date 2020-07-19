Detroit — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon on the city’s west side.

Around 3:50 p.m., police were called to Fullerton and Sorrento, where they found a man had been fatally shot. Police said no further information was available as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit at ‪(313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

