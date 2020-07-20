Detroit — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting Sunday night that left three people dead inside a coney restaurant on Detroit's west side. At least six people were killed in the city this weekend.

The shooting took place about 11 p.m. at a restaurant on the 9100 block of Dexter at Joy Road.

Preliminary information from the Detroit Police Department is limited in the early hours: four males were shot, and three of them died. An early Monday morning update offered no circumstances preceding the shooting. Police have not offered a description of the shooter or shooters.

The victims' ages are not immediately available.

The quadruple shooting wrapped up a violent weekend in Detroit. The night before, seven people were shot in separate incidents, and one of them died.

More: Man, 26, gunned down in party store altercation

Earlier Sunday afternoon, another man was found slain on the city's west side. A double stabbing Saturday morning left one man, 22, dead, and a 46-year-old woman in police custody. And a 35-year-old woman was gunned down Saturday on the city's east side.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/20/3-slain-among-4-shot-coney-shop-detroits-west-side/5470304002/