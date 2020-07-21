Detroit — Police in Detroit are investigating four shooting incidents from late Monday to early Tuesday morning that left five people wounded, including a 2-year-old girl.

Three shootings were on the city's west side. Three of the shootings were drive-bys. Two of the victims are 18 or younger.

Monday's four shootings come after a weekend where seven people were slain in Detroit, and dozens were shot.

Mother, 2-year-old daughter wounded in drive-by

The double-shooting that wounded the child took place about 10 p.m. on the 8500 block of Terry, which is south of Joy Road and east of Greenfield.

Police say three people were in front of the home when two gray vehicles drove by. Someone inside fired shots, which hit a 36-year-old woman and grazed her daughter, 2. The third person nearby was not hit.

The mother and daughter victims were privately conveyed to the hospital. The child is listed in stable condition, while the mother is in temporary serious condition, police said.

Woman, 25, shot in drive-by

The first shooting of the night happened at about 7:10 p.m., on the 14400 block of Troester. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Houston Whittier and east of Gratiot.

Police say the victim was talking to another person, standing outside, when someone in a black sedan drove past firing shots. The woman was hit, and medics took her to the hospital, where she's listed in stable condition.

'Heard shots, felt pain'

Early Tuesday morning, about 1:50 a.m., an 18-year-old man was inside a home on the 11600 block of Asbury Park.

He heard gunshots, he told police, and realized he had been hit.

Medics transported him to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition. Police have no shooter description to offer.

Man shot on Lodge Freeway

Just after 3:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man called 911 for help.

The victim told authorities he had been shot while driving south on the Lodge Freeway, near the exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That's on the city's west side.

The man had been driving his red 2013 Dodge Dart, he told police, when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone on the driver's side in the back seat fired shots at him.

After being hit, the victim pulled off into the neighborhood and called 911 from the 3300 block of Vinewod, which is north of Michigan Ave. and west of West Grand Boulevard.

The victim was listed in stable condition after a medic transport him to the hospital. Police have not offered a detailed description of the shooter or the vehicle.

