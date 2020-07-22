Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected provide an update Wednesday on the $250 million blight bond proposal headed to the Nov. 3 ballot.

The mayor plans to discuss the bond plan during an afternoon press conference at Detroit's Public Safety Headquarters that was narrowly approved Tuesday by Detroit's City Council.

Buy Photo Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, left, gives an update during a press conference at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters in Detroit on April 28, 2020. The city is announcing the first city services to reactivate under new COVID-19 workplace safety protocols. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Duggan is also set to give a status update on the $30 million carpenter and millwrights training center on the city's west side.

The Michigan Statewide Carpenters and Millwrights Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund announced Wednesday that it has broken ground on the project unveiled last spring.

The future training center, to be constructed on Oakman at the former Tappan School site, will offer free skilled trades training for up to 1,500 students per year. It's slated for completion in mid-2021.

“For Detroit residents, this school will be an opportunity to start a lifelong career in the skilled trades, debt-free,” Duggan said in a news release. "This is a huge transformation in a well-deserved neighborhood. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Tom Lutz, executive secretary-treasurer of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, said the new joint training center in Detroit will be its largest school in the state.

Wednesday's briefing comes after a divided city council debated for hours over whether to add the bond plan to the fall ballot. The measure advanced one week after Duggan first presented it.

The plan — called Proposal N, as in neighborhoods — would stabilize 8,000 vacant but structurally sound houses and demolish 8,000 structures that can't be saved.

The city also would commit to a goal of awarding more than half of all contracts associated with the work to Detroit companies. City residents would get preference for acquiring homes that can be salvaged and reused.

The council rejected a separate bond plan from the mayor last fall. Critics then cited worries over a long-running federal criminal investigation into the city's demolition program and the need for more guarantees for the hiring Detroit workers.

Just before the council signed off on sending the bond to the ballot, a motion to delay action on the proposal was rejected by a 5-4 vote.

Residents and community groups spoke for nearly an hour during public comment. Some told council to quickly send the plan forward. Others argued they haven't had enough time to educate neighbors about the bond or review it.

Council members including President Brenda Jones, Pro Tem Mary Sheffield and James Tate and Raquel Castaneda-Lopez voted no, citing more time for community feedback, unanswered questions or lacking guarantees.

Sheffield, in a statement late Tuesday, said the plan is better than last year's but "many questions are left unanswered" and "there still aren't adequate protections in place to avoid the pitfalls of the past."

Sheffield also noted multiple shortfalls in the plan that she said has no guarantee to give preference to residents who lost their homes to foreclosure due to the over-assessment of their properties or to prioritize demolitions in areas not covered under the federal Hardest Hit Fund program.

"Going forward, I will monitor every aspect of the process should voters approve the measure in November and work to ensure their tax dollars are utilized to enhance their quality of life by providing opportunities for their families," she said.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/22/duggan-discuss-250-m-blight-bond-skilled-trades-center/5485618002/