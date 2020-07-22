Detroit — A 30-year-old man was found slain inside his vehicle early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side.

At about 3:20 a.m. the victim was spotted inside a Jeep Cherokee on the 15700 block of Dexter, police said. That's north of Fenkell and east of Livernois.

Police arrived to find the victim dead. The Jeep and a nearby home had been hit by gunfire. No one was inside the home at the time.

Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances preceding the shooting. They have no shooter description to offer.

A second 30-year-old man was shot across town a half-hour later, police said.

It was about 3:50 a.m. when the victim was in the drive-thru line at a coney shop on the 9900 block of Gratiot, just north of Harper. Police say he got into an argument with another patron, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim drove himself home and then called 911. Medics transported him to the hospital, and he's listed in stable condition.

Police describe the shooter as weighing about 250 pounds. He wore a white T-shirt and drove a yellow Chevy Monte Carlo.

This is the second shooting at a Detroit coney shop since Sunday, when three men were killed among the four who were shot at a coney restaurant on the 9100 block of Dexter.

More: Arrest made after 3 slain at coney shop on Detroit's west side

The two shootings Wednesday morning marked the third time since Tuesday night that people were shot while sitting inside their vehicles.

Earlier: Detroit police seek tips after 3 men shot at 7 Mile gas station

At about 6 p.m., at a BP gas station on the 24700 block of West Seven Mile, three men in their 20s were sitting in a silver Ford Fusion when they got into an argument with two men. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the three victims before the two men fled in a silver Kia minivan, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/22/man-30-gunned-down-while-sitting-jeep-detroits-west-side/5485102002/