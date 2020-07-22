A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of a fourth last weekend at a west side Coney Island, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Mickey Dane Douglas is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm, authorities said.

Detroit police were called to the coney shop in the 9100 block of Dexter at about 11 p.m. Sunday to respond to a shooting, according to a news release.

The arriving officers found two bodies in the restaurant and a third in the parking lot. They have been identified as Brian Jackson, 34; Carnell Watts, 24; and Courtney Willis, 20, all of Detroit, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Medics rushed a fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

"It is alleged that the Douglas fatally shot the three victims and wounded the fourth victim," the Prosecutor's Office said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig called the arrest the result of "phenomenal work" by investigators and community tips.

"This is just an example that when the community gets involved anonymously, we can quickly identify and apprehend a violent perpetrator," he said in announcing the arrest on Monday.

He told reporters the suspect, who has an extensive criminal history and was on parole, briefly spoke with one of the victims before opening fire.

"We just don’t know why," he said. "Another senseless shooting."

More facts in the case were expected to be presented during a preliminary examination, the Prosecutor's Office said.

