Detroit — Police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate a Tuesday evening triple shooting at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Police say at about 6 p.m. at a BP station on the 24700 block of West Seven Mile, just east of Grand River, three men — ages 20, 24, and 26 — were sitting in a silver Ford Fusion when they got into an argument with two other men.

The confrontation turned physical. One of the men pulled a gun and fired shots into the Fusion, wounding all three victims.

The shooters then fled in a silver Kia minivan, police say.

Police have offered photos from the gas station in the hope someone will identify them.

Medics transported the three victims to the hospital. The 20- and 26-year-old men were listed in stable condition.

The 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition.

Tuesday's triple shooting comes just two days after a quadruple shooting left three men dead in a coney shop on Detroit's west side.

