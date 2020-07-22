Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old woman Wednesday on the city's east side.

The woman's body was found about 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Radnor, investigators said in a statement.

"Witnesses heard (a) gunshot and saw an unknown person leave the location," police said.

The suspect was seen driving off in a pickup truck that fled south on Radnor then west on Minerva, police said.

Authorities describe him as a man, 50-60 years old, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

