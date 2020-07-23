Uptick in violence in Detroit continues
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night on the city's east side, adding to a string of deadly shootings this week.
Gunfire was reported in the 15200 block of East Seven Mile, investigators said.
At least two people were struck, according to police. One, identified as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The other, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Officers were checking for other possible victims early Thursday.
No other details, including a description of a suspect, were available.
The incident follows a number of deadly shootings across the city in the last several days, including others on Wednesday.
A 67-year-old woman was found fatally shot Wednesday night in the 6300 block of Radnor, police said.
About 18 hours earlier, a 30-year-old man was found slain inside a Jeep Cherokee on the 15700 block of Dexter, authorities reported.
On Tuesday evening, a shooting at a BP station on the 24700 block of West Seven Mile, just east of Grand River, wounded three men.
Between late Monday and Tuesday, four shooting incidents left five people wounded, including a 2-year-old girl.
On Sunday, three people died and a fourth was injured after a man opened fire at a west side coney shop. The suspect has since been charged.
The violent weekend in Detroit included a 35-year-old woman slain.
During a press conference Monday, police Chief James Craig acknowledged the uptick in shootings.
He said he believed a number of factors contributed, including the COVID-19 pandemic and suspects feeling "emboldened."
"They feel like they can operate in an unsanctioned way," he said.
Last month, Craig attributed a 7.5% increase in violent crimes in 2020 in part to the "tremendous tension" in being forced to stay home in response to the pandemic and the then-stay-at-home rules in place, though Gov.Gretchen Whitmer's order helped curb property crimes in the city, he said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments