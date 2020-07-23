A man was fatally shot Thursday by Detroit police who were investigating a nearby shooting Sunday that left four teens wounded, Chief James Craig said.

The man who was fatally shot had been identified as a suspect in the Sunday incident, Craig said.

Craig told reporters the man was in a car that fled officers then crashed into a pole near McKinney and Whittier on the city's east side at about 6:30 p.m. The man, who has not been identified, was armed with a handgun when he left the vehicle, Craig said.

"Believing that his life was in danger," the officer fired a single shot, striking the man, the chief said.

Police rendered aid at the scene before the man was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Craig said.

Two other people with the man in the vehicle allegedly ran off but have been arrested, the chief said. One had been under surveillance by the city's 9th Precinct and police gang intelligence unit after authorities linked him to the block party party on Sunday where four teens were shot, Craig said.

The officers "were doing what we asked them to do: find out who was responsible for those teenagers who were shot," Craig said.

Two of the youths in the Sunday shooting "are in grave condition right now," he said. "They may not make it."

The other teens were in critical condition, Craig said.

Police recovered a handgun as well as another weapon from the vehicle.

It is the second fatal police shooting in July. Detroit police on July 10 shot Hakim Littleton after video appears to show Littleton him firing on police at close range. Three officers fired on Littleton, killing him.

Craig said officers were at the scene because of a shooting the previous week that was gang-related. As officers arrested a suspect on an outstanding warrant, Littleton, police said, walked up to officers, reached into his left pocket of his shorts, and pulled out a gun. He fired a few feet from an officer's head but missed.

Protests erupted at the scene of the northwest-side shooting in the wake of nationwide demonstrations over police methods, calling for the officers to be charged.

