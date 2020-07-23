Detroit — Police are investigating two shooting incidents overnight into Thursday that killed one man and left another man and a woman wounded.

A double shooting took place about 10:20 p.m. at East Seven Mile and Hayes, at a Project Green Light gas station.

Police say men in a silver Ford Taurus argued with men inside a black Ford Fusion, which escalated to a shootout.

Two men were hit by the gunfire. One man, 25, died, while the other was transported to a hospital and listed is in stable condition.

Police have not offered a description of the shooters.

A second shooting, after midnight, left a 21-year-old woman wounded. That shooting took place in a field on Detroit's west side, at Northlawn and Intervale.

Police do not know the circumstances preceding the shooting.

