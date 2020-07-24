One arrested, another sought in triple shooting at Detroit gas station
Detroit police have arrested a suspect and are seeking another in a triple shooting this week at a west side gas station.
Investigators believe the pair had argued with three men sitting inside a silver Ford Fusion about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a BP in the 24700 block of W. Seven Mile.
"During the altercation, one of the suspects produced a weapon and fired multiple shots into the victims’ vehicle, striking them," police said in a statement.
The suspects fled the scene in a silver Kia minivan, according to the release.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, turned himself in to the city's Sixth Precinct at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was being held at the Detroit Detention Center.
Police identified the ashooting suspect as Damario Lamar Jackson. He is described as 20 years old, thin, with a dark complexion and short dreadlocks, last seen wearing blue jeans, a white belt, dark shoes and carrying a handgun.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Meanwhile, two of the shooting victims have been released, and a third remained hospitalized in serious condition, officials said Friday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments