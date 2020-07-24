Detroit police have arrested a suspect and are seeking another in a triple shooting this week at a west side gas station.

Investigators believe the pair had argued with three men sitting inside a silver Ford Fusion about 6 p.m. Tuesday at a BP in the 24700 block of W. Seven Mile.

"During the altercation, one of the suspects produced a weapon and fired multiple shots into the victims’ vehicle, striking them," police said in a statement.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Kia minivan, according to the release.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, turned himself in to the city's Sixth Precinct at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Damario Lamar Jackson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police identified the ashooting suspect as Damario Lamar Jackson. He is described as 20 years old, thin, with a dark complexion and short dreadlocks, last seen wearing blue jeans, a white belt, dark shoes and carrying a handgun.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Meanwhile, two of the shooting victims have been released, and a third remained hospitalized in serious condition, officials said Friday.

