Detroit — On Sunday night in Detroit, eight people were killed or wounded in two separate shootings across town from each other and hours apart.

The later one, at around 11 p.m. at a coney shop on the west side, immediately drew attention: three men were killed, two inside the restaurant and one in the parking lot, and a fourth was seriously wounded.

Police made a quick arrest. The man suspected in the shooting, Mickey Douglas, 25, is in jail as he faces 10 felony charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

More: Arrest made after 3 slain at coney shop on Detroit's west side

More: Detroit police fatally shoot suspect on city's east side

Hours earlier, around 6:30 p.m., four teens had been shot as they sat inside a vehicle. As police investigated that shooting Thursday night, they encountered a man they said was armed and fatally shot him.

Police have not yet identified that man or the other two people they arrested during the encounter.

The four teens on Sunday were sitting in an SUV on the 10600 block of Meuse, on Detroit's east side, south of Morang and just west of Cadieux.

Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department, said four men in a green Dodge Charger got out of the car and started firing shots at the SUV, wounding the four males, ages 15, 15, 17 and 18.

Police Chief James Craig said Thursday police believe the shooting was "gang-related," and said that two of the teens hit are in "grave condition" and "may not make it."

The officer who shot the man, who police say exited a car that crashed during a police pursuit with a gun, is on restricted duty, the chief said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/24/police-quadruple-shooting-teens-led-fatal-east-side-encounter/5500351002/