Detroit — Police reported three non-fatal shootings and one critical stabbing early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Each non-fatal shooting happened within a 30-minute period beginning at approximately 1 a.m, with the first shooting happening near Fenkell and Ilene where a 20-year-old male victim reported that he was attending a party when two males began arguing and shots were fired, according to the release.

The victim is in stable condition, according to the release.

About 10 minutes later, a 24-year-old woman was shot at Fenkell and Freeland while sitting in a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with friends at a party. She arrived at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

At about 1:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man exited his vehicle at Pembroke and Biltmore when shots were fired from a black sedan.

"The victim sustained multiple graze gunshot wounds to the body," the release said, but is also listed in stable condition.

Around 1 a.m., a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on the 15700 block of St. Mary's after an escalated altercation. The suspect, a 38-year-old male, was arrested shortly after near Linwood and Pasadena.

Each of the incidents is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

