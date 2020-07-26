Detroit — Of the 341 Detroit schools summer students who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, two have tested positive, the city's health department reported Sunday.

The testing of district summer students, done over four days this week, was done as part of a federal court order issued by U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow.

“Following four days of COVID-19 testing of DPSCD students by the Detroit Health Department, among 341 tested, 2 students have returned positives tests,” according to a statement by Detroit Health Official Denise Fair. “The infection rate remains at less than 1 percent.”

The statement said families and others who were in close contact with the two students who tested positive have been notified to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Free testing also is being offered to school staff, according to the health department. The district partnered with the Detroit Health Department to administer Covid-19 rapid tests to students who are attending face-to-face summer school.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to Covid-19 and develops a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, is advised to contact the health department at (313) 876-4000. Residents are advised to continue washing their hands, practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering and avoiding crowds.

It remains unclear how the results may affect the summer school program, which was sued by a social justice organization, teachers, parents and teachers to close buildings to classes due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

There are 630 summer school students enrolled across 23 Detroit Public School District schools. DPS officials had been given five days, starting Wednesday to conduct testing.

Fair said Friday when earlier test results were announced that “this is what I would have expected."

"We are not seeing clusters and at this point, this does not suggest school spread," she said.

A health department official said other students may have independently sought tests for the virus.

District spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson said last week that students who wished to return to summer school had to test by Monday per the court order.

