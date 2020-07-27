Detroit — An early Monday morning car crash on the city's west side has left one person in critical condition and another seriously injured, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of Greenfield and Clarita near Seven Mile, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2009 Volvo S80 driven by a 37-year-old man was traveling west on Clarita and crashed into a 2003 BMW SUV being driven by a 17-year-old male. Investigators said it appears the Volvo's driver disregarded a stop sign and crashed into the other vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital. The Volvo's driver is listed in critical condition while the BMW's driver is listed in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit a (313) 596-2280.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/27/1-critical-condition-1-injured-crash-detroits-west-side/5517063002/