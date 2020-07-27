Detroit — A 27-year-old man who was shot by a Detroit police officer after he allegedly refused to drop a pistol during a foot chase is in stable condition in a hospital awaiting criminal charges, the city's police chief said Monday.

Sunday's shooting was the third by Detroit police this month — the result, police chief James Craig said, of "suspects being aggressive like nobody has ever seen."

"These suspects are emboldened, they’re armed and they’re being extremely aggressive toward our police officers," he said. "We're seizing anywhere between 80 and 100 guns a week; our officers are in harm's way every day, and the aggressiveness these suspects are showing make it even more dangerous."

Craig said Sunday's incident was captured on police body-worn camera, which officials are reviewing.

Craig is planning a 1 p.m. press conference at Public Safety Headquarters to give updates on the case, along with other recent officer-involved shootings.

"We wanted to give the public an update, although this is preliminary information," he said. "The investigation is ongoing."

The first officer-involved shooting this month happened July 10, when video shows Hakim Littleton pull a pistol from his shorts and fire it a few feet away from a Detroit cop. Police returned fire, striking Littleton four times and killing him, Craig said.

Detroit police fatally shot another man on Thursday after a vehicle pursuit, the chief said.

"(The suspect) and his crime partner had shot four teens at a party," Craig said. "During the investigation, we ID'ed them, there was a pursuit, culminating in an officer-involved shooting — another situation where the perp had a gun, and the officer felt his life was in danger."

The most recent incident happened about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Wyoming.

"The suspect was selling drugs at a gas station," Craig said. "An officer observed him at the station, and noted he was carrying a gun that was partially showing."

The officer approached the man, who ran away, the chief said.

"At that point, there was a foot pursuit, and the gun was exposed," Craig said. "You can clearly hear the officer (on body camera) saying, 'drop the gun, drop the gun.' The officer then fired shots, wounding the suspect."

Craig said the man is in stable condition.

"We're seeing way too many cases recently where suspects are being aggressive, and not complying with officers' commands to drop their weapons," Craig said.

This story will be updated after Craig's scheduled 1 p.m. press conference.

