Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and injured three people early Monday morning while doing "donuts" on a west side Detroit roadway.

Officials said the crash with the three pedestrians happened at about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Livernois and West Warren avenues.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were watching a driver perform stunts in a gray Dodge Charger when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck them. The driver then fled south on Livernois from the scene, police said.

Medics took all three victims to a hospital. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition and the third is in temporary serious condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2280 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak Up.

