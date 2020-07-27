Police are asking for the community's help to find a suspect in a shooting earlier this month.

Detroit police said at about 12:35 p.m. on July 18, two men had an argument in the area of Puritan and Hartwell on the city's west side.

The argument escalated, and a man pulled a gun and shot at the 29-year-old victim, police said. The victim tried to run but was hit. He was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police released a photo of the suspect in a July 18 shooting on the city's west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The gunman left in a white, older-model Pontiac G6 that has a missing hubcap on the front passenger side tire, police reported.

Detroit police asks that anyone with information on the shooting contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

