Detroit — Police are asking for tips from the public after a man was gunned down in a backyard on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

The victim has not yet been identified, police said, but is believed to be a male in his 30s.

At about 1:45 a.m. someone spotted the man's body in the backyard of a home on the 16200 block of Cheyenne. That's north of Puritan, east of Schaefer.

The man had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police do not immediately know the circumstances preceding the shooting, but say a woman, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with dark skin and long blonde hair, was spotted in the area in a red sedan, which may be a Dodge Neon.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect call Crime Stoppers of Michigan and share what they know anonymously at 800-SPEAK-UP.

