Detroit police have released surveillance images showing a person of interest wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend on the city’s west side.

The person of interest shown on July 19. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 37-year-old man had been walking near Sorrento and Fullerton at about 3:53 p.m. July 19 when he was shot, investigators said in a statement.

"It is believed that the person of interest was close to the location at the time of the incident and may be able to provide information" in the case, the notice said.

The person of interest was seen wearing an orange hooded sweater, dark pants with stripes on the sides and white shoes. Police said he left the scene in a white vehicle occupied by multiple people.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/28/surveillance-images-show-person-interest-detroit-slaying/5531279002/