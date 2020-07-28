Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman who collapsed in a driveway on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

It was about 1:20 a.m., on the 9000 block of Grandville, when the woman "just collapsed," said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

That's on Detroit's west side, north of Joy Road, east of Evergreen.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine how the woman died.

Police are also investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place late Monday night on the city's east side. But they've been unable to speak with the victim.

The shooting reportedly happened about 11:15 p.m. in the area of East Seven Mile and Dequindre.

Police took the shooting report after the victim, a 28-year-old man, was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim was quickly taken into surgery, so his condition and a fuller narrative of what happened are not immediately available. Nor is a description of the suspect.

