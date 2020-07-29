Detroit — Police are working to identify both the victim of a fatal shooting late Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, as well as the person who shot him.

Police say late Tuesday night, about 11:30 p.m., a male believed to be 25 and 30 was in the area of Dexter and Collingwood, north of Chicago Boulevard.

A white minivan drove past, and someone from inside fired a gun multiple times at the man, striking him several times.

Medics and police arrived, and medics declared the victim dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify the man. He was wearing a gray shirt, camouflage pants, and black and white shoes.

Police ask that anyone with information on neither victim or suspect call the Detroit Police Department homicide unit at 313-596-2260.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/29/man-killed-driveby-detroit-east-side/5533969002/