Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, wrote via Twitter that the shooting took place about 9:45 p.m., on the Lodge Freeway at Davison.

Police say the victim and someone in another vehicle "got into a traffic altercation," and the other vehicle pulled up alongside the victim, who said he saw a handgun and "heard a pop."

He wasn't hit in the gunfire, but his vehicle was, at least once. The shooter fled. Police have not released any description of his vehicle.

In a separate incident overnight, about a half-hour west of Detroit in Washtenaw County, a state trooper from the Brighton post wrecked his vehicle in a single-car crash early Wednesday.

The crash took place on Geddes in Superior Township, which just east of Ann Arbor, at 3:30 a.m.

Police say the trooper was assisting another agency on a 911 call when the vehicle "left the roadway and crashed."

crash occurred on Geddes Rd near Divison St. No other vehicles or people were involved. Trooper was transported to U of M hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Medics transported the trooper to University of Michigan Hospital for injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

The state police Twitter account for the First District, which covers Washtenaw County, posted a photo of the crumbled "blue goose."

