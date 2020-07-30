An ATV driver was arrested Thursday after Michigan State Police say he led officers on a pursuit across a freeway in Detroit, eventually crashing the vehicle and taking off running.

A trooper spotted the all-terrain vehicle on the northbound M-10 service drive near Forest at about 2:15 p.m. and activated his emergency lights, state police reported.

The driver "fled through the red light onto the freeway," authorities said on Twitter.

"The trooper turned off his lights and did not pursue the ATV. The trooper attempted to keep sight of the ATV as he was concerned a car would hit it. He lost sight of it as it entered the on-ramp to (westbound) I-94."

While entering the interstate, the trooper spotted the ATV on its side and the rider on foot, state police said.

A pursuit continued across all lanes of westbound I-94 until the trooper caught up to the driver on the on-ramp from the southbound Lodge, where "the trooper wrestled with the suspect until getting him in cuffs," MSP said.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital as a precaution for injuries from the ATV crash.

He remained in custody Thursday night and could be charged with fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

