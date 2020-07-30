MGM Grand Detroit is expected to reopen with limits next week following months of being shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

The casino will reopen at 10 a.m. Aug. 7. An invitation-only event is slated to take place before the public reopening, representatives said in a statement.

The site's amenity offerings are expected to be limited and additional venues, including the hotel and spa, will open later. Capacity is capped at 15%, per state rules.

MGM Grand Casino (Photo: Tony Paul, Detroit News)

MGM Grand Detroit’s gaming floor, including slots, table games and the BetMGM Sportsbook, will be open, officials said. To promote physical distancing, numerous slot machines have been disabled, and Plexiglass barriers have been installed at many of the table games. Poker will not be available during the first phase of reopening, the casino said.

The TAP Sports Bar and National Coney Island inside Breeze Dining Court will be open.

Valet parking will not be operational, representatives said.

“We are excited to reopen our doors and welcome back our guests and team members. These have been difficult and challenging times, but the Detroit community continues to weather these storms and will come back stronger,” said David Tsai, President of the Midwest Group, MGM Resorts.

“I’m immensely proud of what our team has accomplished in these last four months to create a safer environment for our guests and employees, while still providing the premier gaming and entertainment experience MGM Grand Detroit is known for.”

A seven-point safety plan from MGM Resorts also includes employee and guest screening, temperature cheeks and limited entrance points, officials said.

If a guest tests positive after visiting an MGM property, they are asked to alert the company through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com).

In March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered casinos closed along with gyms, bars and theaters to help flatten the infection curve of COVID-19 by limiting person-to-person contact and promoting social distancing.

On Wednesday, the governor allowed for Detroit's casinos to reopen at 15% capacity Aug. 5.

It requires customers and employees to wear face coverings except when eating or drinking, and bans smoking in the casino.

The casino must provide disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer; clean and disinfect all high-touch objects, including slot machines; and space machines 6 feet apart or install Plexiglass between each machine.

The order bans casinos from providing self-serve buffets or offer concerts, live events, night clubs, valet service or coat check.

Along with the closures of Detroit's other casinos, MGM Grand has faced losses.

MGM Grand is down about 40% year-to-date compared with 2019 revenue, while MotorCity's revenue has declined 41%; Greektown is down 41%.

Casino revenue through the end of June for MGM Grand, MotorCity and Greektown totaled $299.2 million, down 59.3% from the $735.4 million recorded for the first half of 2019.

Mayor Mike Duggan has said the closures are costing the city about $600,000 in revenue per day.

Meanwhile, Michigan reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one of the highest daily totals the state has experienced in the past two months.

The state's overall confirmed case count hit 80,887 and the death toll reached 6,191, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human services.

