The SUV was filmed near the scene. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery reported this month on the city’s west side.

The pair approached a 33-year-old man walking to his car in the 20000 block of Schoolcraft at about 6:30 p.m. July 8, investigators said.

"One of the suspects produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim," the release said. "The two suspects went through the victim’s pockets, taking undisclosed personal items."

The men fled the scene in an older-model black or gray SUV, investigators said.

One of the suspects was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and red shoes with a white bucket hat and black face mask, the release said.

The other suspect was wearing a white shirt with orange print, black shorts, red and black shoes, black hat and red face mask, police said.

Both suspects were seen on camera July 8. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

