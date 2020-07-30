Police release images of 2 sought in armed robbery on Detroit's west side
Detroit police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery reported this month on the city’s west side.
The pair approached a 33-year-old man walking to his car in the 20000 block of Schoolcraft at about 6:30 p.m. July 8, investigators said.
"One of the suspects produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim," the release said. "The two suspects went through the victim’s pockets, taking undisclosed personal items."
The men fled the scene in an older-model black or gray SUV, investigators said.
One of the suspects was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and red shoes with a white bucket hat and black face mask, the release said.
The other suspect was wearing a white shirt with orange print, black shorts, red and black shoes, black hat and red face mask, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
