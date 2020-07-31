Detroit — Five people were shot at three separate crime scenes in Detroit in a four-hour span ending early Friday morning, police said.

Two of the three were drive-by shooting; one had three victims.

In another incident, Detroit police officers shot and killed a man Thursday night they say chased officers while swinging a long sword.

All of the incidents took place on the city's west side.

At about 1:15 a.m. three men were standing outside on the 2500 block of South Fort, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's west of Schaefer.

As a newer model silver vehicle drove past, someone inside fired a gun, striking all three men, ages 26, 28, and 63.

Medics took the 26-year-old man to the hospital, and he was listed in critical condition. The other two men were privately conveyed, and both are listed in stable condition.

Police do not have a detailed description of the shooter or the silver vehicle in the early hours of the investigation.

Ninety minutes later, at about 2:45 a.m., on the 2300 block of Hazelwood, a 44-year-old man was standing outside when a blue four-door vehicle pulled up. Someone inside fired shorts, striking the man.

The victim walked to a nearby fire station, and medics transported him from there to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

The first civilian shooting of the night was reported about 11:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of Sunderland. That's just south of West McNichols, and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was sitting in a vehicle with a 19-year-old man.

The pair heard gunshots, Gordon said, and the woman realized she had been hit.

The man drove her to the 8th precinct, at 21555 West McNichols. Medics took her from there to the hospital, where she was listed in temporary serious condition.

