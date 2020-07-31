A driver died Friday after being struck by a car that fled Detroit officers on the city's west side, police said.

Officers were called to the 12900 block of Dale at about 1:20 p.m. for a reported kidnapping involving an armed male suspect in a white Chrysler 300, investigators said in a statement.

Another patrol car spotted a car matching that description speeding south on West Outer Drive near Plymouth at a high rate of speed and activated the lights and siren, according to the release.

2 passengers also were injured Friday. (Photo: AP)

The car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a white 2000 Honda Odyssey heading eastbound on Plymouth, police reported.

The 48-year-old driver was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Chrysler driver, identified as a 19-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old male passenger were taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others in the car, a 15-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man, also were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

