Driver dies after he's struck by car fleeing cops, Detroit police say
A driver died Friday after being struck by a car that fled Detroit officers on the city's west side, police said.
Officers were called to the 12900 block of Dale at about 1:20 p.m. for a reported kidnapping involving an armed male suspect in a white Chrysler 300, investigators said in a statement.
Another patrol car spotted a car matching that description speeding south on West Outer Drive near Plymouth at a high rate of speed and activated the lights and siren, according to the release.
The car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a white 2000 Honda Odyssey heading eastbound on Plymouth, police reported.
The 48-year-old driver was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The Chrysler driver, identified as a 19-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old male passenger were taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two others in the car, a 15-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man, also were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments