Pedestrian shot in road rage incident, police say
The Detroit Police Department is working to find suspects in a shooting this week on the city’s west side they say was related to road rage.
Investigators believe a silver Chevy Impala and a black sedan, possibly a Toyota Scion with a loud exhaust, were involved in a road rage incident near West Seven Mile and Lindsay at about 12:54 p.m. Monday.
A 38-year-old woman was walking in the area at the time "when a passenger in a black vehicle fired shots, striking the victim," police said in a statement.
The car sped off on Lindsay. Police do not yet have a description of the person who fired the shots or the people in the Impala. Other details were not available Thursday.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident or knows those involved is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
