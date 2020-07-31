The Detroit Police Department is working to find suspects in a shooting this week on the city’s west side they say was related to road rage.

A surveillance camera captured the cars police said were involved in a road rage incident before the shooting. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators believe a silver Chevy Impala and a black sedan, possibly a Toyota Scion with a loud exhaust, were involved in a road rage incident near West Seven Mile and Lindsay at about 12:54 p.m. Monday.

A 38-year-old woman was walking in the area at the time "when a passenger in a black vehicle fired shots, striking the victim," police said in a statement.

The car sped off on Lindsay. Police do not yet have a description of the person who fired the shots or the people in the Impala. Other details were not available Thursday.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or knows those involved is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

