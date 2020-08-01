Detroit — Four suspects were arrested Friday night following a shooting on the city's northwest side, police said.

A Michigan State Police Canine unit was sitting on the Lodge service drive and Taylor Street when they saw a Ford Taurus approach the service drive with their lights off.

At 10:35 p.m., the trooper witnessed a rear passenger exit the vehicle and fire numerous shots in an unknown direction, police said.

The trooper activated their emergency lights and the suspect jumped back into the vehicle and fled southbound on the M-10 service drive.

The trooper pursued the vehicle until the suspects became trapped in traffic on Bethune Street and stopped. One of the four suspects in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by troopers after a short foot pursuit.

The other three occupants were arrested on the scene, police said.

Investigators found the shooting scene on Taylor Street and the Lodge Service Drive with gun casings matching the rounds in the vehicle. The shooter also admitted to throwing the gun out of the window when the pursuit started. The weapon was recovered, police said.

Officials said the suspected shooter is a convicted felon. There were no reports of victims being brought to area hospitals; however, the State Police investigation is ongoing.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/08/01/four-arrested-state-police-after-shots-fired-short-chase-detroit/5562756002/