Detroit — Two men were arrested Saturday after a stolen vehicle crashed into an SUV on the city's east side, killing a mother and injuring her three children, police say.

At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Chalmers and Seymour near Gratiot, a stolen red Dodge Challenger occupied by two men struck a black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The 33-year-old mother who was driving the Trailblazer died from her injuries, police said. Her three children were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The two men were arrested and a weapon was recovered by police. No further information on the suspects was released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at ‪(313) 596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

