Three men were shot in separate incidents in Detroit over the weekend, and, separately, four people were arrested after shots were fired near the Lodge service drive in the city, police reported.

A 21-year-old man was in an alley in the 5000 block of Newport on the city's east side at 7:44 p.m. Sunday when he encountered a man with a gun. As the victim began to run, the gunman fired and wounded him.

The victim was driven to the hospital.

On Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot while being robbed by two men at 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Jefferson. The men took his property and, as the victim began to run away, he told police he was shot. He also was driven to the hospital.

On Friday, a 27-year-old was shot by an unknown person while the victim was driving in a white Kia Optima at 9:46 p.m. Police did not release the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Police cautioned that details were preliminary and they still are investigating the incidents.

On Friday, four suspects were arrested following a shooting on the city's northwest side after a Michigan State Police Canine unit was sitting on the Lodge service drive. The unit reported that it witnessed a Ford Taurus with its lights off and a passenger exit and fire shots in an unknown direction, police said. When the trooper activated its lights, the driver fled and a chase ensued.

No one was injured in the incident.

