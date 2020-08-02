Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Portland's Wall of Moms inspires John Lewis tribute in Detroit
Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Published 1:06 p.m. ET Aug. 2, 2020 | Updated 4:19 p.m. ET Aug. 2, 2020
Detroit — A wall of moms formed Sunday in Detroit to honor the late civil rights icon John Lewis and make a statement for social justice.
Members of Detroit Wall of Moms, a grassroots organization led by Heather Downing and Meeko Williams, met at 2 p.m. at the "Spirit of Detroit" statue downtown.
The group was inspired by the Wall of Moms in Portland, Oregon. Without an organization or mission statement, mothers there made a statement and continue to try to make a difference with their protests, organizers said.
In tough times, the organization said mothers can join together and look to the words of Lewis for inspiration and advice on action.
“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up," organizers said in a release. "You have to say something; you have to do something.”
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments