Detroit —  A wall of moms formed Sunday in Detroit to honor the late civil rights icon John Lewis and make a statement for social justice.

Members of Detroit Wall of Moms, a grassroots organization led by Heather Downing and Meeko Williams, met at 2 p.m. at the "Spirit of Detroit" statue downtown.

The group was inspired by the Wall of Moms in Portland, Oregon. Without an organization or mission statement, mothers there made a statement and continue to try to make a difference with their protests, organizers said.

In tough times, the organization said mothers can join together and look to the words of Lewis for inspiration and advice on action.

“When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up," organizers said in a release. "You have to say something; you have to do something.”

